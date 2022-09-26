Leger third Giavellotto ready for Murless outing

Giavellotto, who was promoted to third in the St Leger, could make a quick reappearance in the Listed Peroni Nastro Azzurro Noel Murless Stakes at Ascot on Friday.

The Marco Botti trainee almost belied his 28-1 odds in the final Classic of the season, only to see his chance compromised when eventual runner-up Haskoy drifted towards the far rail, forcing Neil Callan to snatch up and switch around her with two furlongs to race.

The stewards looked into the matter, demoting Haskoy behind Giavellotto with original third New London moving up to second.

The Mastercraftsman colt lost valuable momentum, yet despite this, his Newmarket-based handler felt he had fully justified his place in the line-up.

“We were pleased with the way the horse ran and we had enough faith to think he would run a good race,” said Botti.

“It was a bit frustrating, as Frankie (Dettori, on Haskoy) came across and denied him a clear run and, from a point about two furlongs out, he got hampered.

“He is a big horse and he never really had enough pace to get that second run to the line. He got checked at a crucial point. But I was surprised he fought back and found his stride again, as they can give up.

“Neil switched left to get him rolling. He was unlucky not to be second.”

Botti admitted he could have gone to ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend, but opted for staying closer to home with the mile and six furlongs of the Noel Murless a valuable option.

Not to be for Giavellotto today but still a fantastic achievement to finish 3rd in the St Leger @DoncasterRaces Well done to Scuderia La Tesa for owning and breeding such a lovely horse. Huge congratulations to the @varianstable team. Onwards and upwards 💪🏻 https://t.co/12fpbG77Rm — Marco Botti Racing (@MarcoBotti) September 11, 2022

“Considering he has come out of the race well, we will probably run him back in the Listed race at Ascot.

Botti added: “It’s worth £60,000 to the winner and is for three-year-olds only. We don’t want to really over-face him and take on older horses.

“There is another option in France on Arc day, but we thought if there is a race at Ascot, why not go there rather than travelling to France where the ground might be very soft.

“We will probably put him away after that. Something like the Prix Royal-Oak might have been an option, but rather than over-face him, it would be nice if he can win at Ascot and then put him away.

“I’m sure he is going to be a better four-year-old. Physically, the frame is there, but he hasn’t fully filled out.”