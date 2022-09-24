Search

24 Sept 2022

Rovers reaping rewards of summer recruitment drive – Tranmere boss Micky Mellon

Rovers reaping rewards of summer recruitment drive – Tranmere boss Micky Mellon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 7:29 PM

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon believes his meticulous summer recruitment is beginning to pay dividends after Rovers registered back-to-back away wins with a last-gasp 1-0 victory at Walsall.

Elliott Nevitt nodded home their winner five minutes into second-half stoppage time after fellow substitute and former Walsall man Kieron Morris’ drive was parried by Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans.

It was just reward for a strong final half-hour from Rovers, who had forced Evans into several saves and kept a fifth clean sheet in their past eight league games.

“The players are very, very fit – we recruited differently in the summer, we recruited young and we looked to bring in legs, people who could run,” said Mellon.

“Days like today I’m very grateful we were able to do that and bring players that could run the way they can right into the 90-oddth minute and get us valuable results.

“We are building on something. It was going to take time but now we have found a wee bit of a foothold and the players are coming back from injury and finding fitness.

“In the second half, we worked overloads well and overlaps well. The way they fought and defended when Walsall got a few free-kicks and a few corners was good.

“We stood up to it which is a great characteristic to have in a team and they just kept battling away: we continually looked threatening all afternoon and very, very solid at the back.

“It was a really good away performance and a really big three points.”

Walsall were left to rue Jacob Maddox’s glaring miss a few minutes before Nevitt’s goal extended the Saddlers’ winless run to 11 games in all competitions after a bright start.

“We’ve gone up one end, had a chance to score and win the game, then it gets cleared, we have a throw-in and two midfielders switch off, let their runners go,” Flynn said.

“It’s a kick in the teeth. It comes from our throw-in and that’s not good enough. I’ve been on about throw-ins all season.

“It’s a little bit embarrassing that I’ve got to take players to the side on the training ground to show them how to receive throw-ins and what to do. They are professional footballers.

“It’s concerning because the most restarts in a game come from throw-ins and we are turning over possession way too many times from something as simple as a throw-in.

“I have just told them they are letting us down, letting the supporters down.

“We are trying to build a team here that will get Walsall into the next division – it’s not going to be done in one transfer window and we’ve got to be positive and know things will turn around.

“But we do need a win.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

Olivia O'Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Deputy Kieran O'Donnell, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Senator Maria Byrne and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance|PIC:Don Moloney

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media