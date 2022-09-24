Search

24 Sept 2022

Dan Sweeney scores last-gasp decider as Stevenage continue home winning streak

Dan Sweeney scores last-gasp decider as Stevenage continue home winning streak

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:39 PM

Stevenage recorded their 10th successive home win in all competitions as Dan Sweeney’s late header earned a 1-0 victory over Harrogate.

The centre-back broke free to nod home Alex Gilbey’s cross and finally beat Pete Jameson after an inspired performance from the Harrogate goalkeeper.

It had looked like a frustrating afternoon for the high-flying hosts who created plenty of chances, most falling to Danny Rose.

The forward hit the post and saw a header saved by Jameson as Harrogate appeared to have secured a point.

But Sweeney intervened in the 90th minute to ensure Boro returned to winning ways in the league after losing 3-0 at Bradford last time out.

The closest either team came to the breakthrough prior to that was when Jameson made a superb double-save minutes before the break.

The Harrogate keeper brilliantly stopped Rose’s header before blocking Jake Taylor’s effort.

Town’s best chance came after just six minutes when Josh Coley went through on goal, but he failed to beat Taye Ashby-Hammond.

The hosts now have not lost at the Lamex Stadium since April 2.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

Olivia O'Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Deputy Kieran O'Donnell, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Senator Maria Byrne and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance|PIC:Don Moloney

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media