Ryan Colclough penalty earns Altrincham first win of season

Ryan Colclough’s second-half penalty gave Altrincham their first win of the season in the National League as they beat 10-man Aldershot 1-0.

Tom Whelan was dismissed just before half-time and Colclough scored from the spot in the 75th minute to lift the Robins off the foot of the table.

Aldershot had a chance in the opening stages when Ollie Harfield whipped in a good cross but Ryan Glover headed wide.

The Shots were reduced to 10 men in the 45th minute when Whelan was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Altrincham came close moments into the second half when Elliot Osborne had a chance, but his shot went over the bar before Glover had an effort from distance for Aldershot that went wide.

Colclough then had an opportunity but his powerful shot was well-saved by goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond and the forward was denied again from close-range minutes later.

Altrincham were awarded a penalty after a foul on Osborne and Colclough slotted the ball into the bottom left corner from the spot.