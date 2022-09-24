Search

24 Sept 2022

Dave Challinor criticises Stockport players after Northampton defeat

Dave Challinor criticises Stockport players after Northampton defeat

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Sept 2022 6:26 PM

Stockport manager Dave Challinor was critical of his players after their poor start to the season continued with a 2-1 defeat at Northampton.

Fraser Horsfall headed in against his old club after 12 minutes but Stockport lost control of the game in the first 20 minutes of the second half, during which time Sam Hoskins and Harvey Lintott turned things around.

Much-fancied County have won only two of their first 10 games and are 17th in the Sky Bet League Two table.

“Ultimately, it comes down to not being able to trust people to make the right decisions over 90 minutes,” said Challinor. “That’s absolutely killing us at the moment.

“I don’t think it’s a case of the players not being good enough because individually they have shown they can do it, but you have to do it consistently over 90 minutes.

“Decision-making has cost us massively miles too often this season and it’s cost us again today. When there’s adversity, that’s when you see the true colours of people and we find it difficult in those moments.

“You look at the two halves today, first half was good and we had decent control and we didn’t make many wrong decisions.

“A lot of our pre-game stuff was around set-pieces and we defended them well in the first half but then conceded two in the second half and that’s really poor.

“It’s through individual mistakes and bad decisions that resulted in giving away too many cheap free-kicks and that cost us massively.”

Northampton were poor in the first half but improved markedly after the break to register their fourth straight league win and move up to second place.

“I’m really pleased with the character of the group,” said Cobblers boss Jon Brady. “As everyone knows, we made a conscious effort to bring in younger players and for those youngsters to help dig out a result like that just shows how much character we have.

“Last year, we only picked up two points from losing positions and I said at the start of the season that we wanted to turn that around.

“Obviously I don’t want to be down in games but I think that shows how much character there was in the team today.”

Northampton were helped by two half-time changes, with Brady adding: “Our quality from the back up to the forward line wasn’t good and we needed more physicality up top so we changed it and I thought it really worked.

“We put them on the back foot and we scored the goals but we really banged on the door and had other chances as well.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

Olivia O'Sullivan, Cathaoirleach of the Metropolitan District of Limerick, Deputy Kieran O'Donnell, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar, Senator Maria Byrne and Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance|PIC:Don Moloney

Local News

Tanaiste visits home of rugby in Limerick

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media