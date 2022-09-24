Injury forces Emma Raducanu to retire from Korea Open semi-final

Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the Korea Open final as she was forced to retire through injury in her semi-final.
The 19-year-old Briton was trailing 4-6 6-3 3-0 to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Seoul but was unable to complete the match.
Raducanu had come from a break down to win the first set but former French Open champion Ostapenko levelled in the second and had edged ahead.
Raducanu, the US Open winner last year, had been bidding to reach her first final in a regular WTA Tour event after winning her three previous matches.
Ostapenko will go through to play Ekaterina Alexandrova in the final after the second seed’s 6-2 6-4 victory over Tatjana Maria.
