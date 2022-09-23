Search

23 Sept 2022

Mutasaabeq puts it all together for Joel Stakes victory

Mutasaabeq puts it all together for Joel Stakes victory

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Sept 2022 5:05 PM

The application of blinkers had the desired effect for Mutasaabeq as the talented miler led from pillar to post in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes at Newmarket.

A winner at Thirsk on his seasonal reappearance in April, the Charlie Hills-trained four-year-old went on to be placed in the bet365 Mile at Sandown and the Diomed at Epsom before being beaten a nose by Chindit in the Summer Mile at Ascot.

Mutasaabeq’s frustrating run continued when only fourth as a hot favourite for the Celebration Mile at Goodwood on his most recent outing, but he came good on the Rowley Mile under Jim Crowley.

A smart start took the 5-2 chance straight to the lead and he was able to control the pace throughout.

El Drama was always his pursuer throughout and ran a fine race on his first competitive appearance in 13 months, but Mutasaabeq found enough for pressure to prevail by three-quarters of a length.

Tempus, the 5-4 favourite to notch a fourth successive win, could be counted a shade unlucky in third having missed the break and been caught in a pocket before staying on late in the day.

Hills said: “He’d worked twice in the blinkers, we were happy with him so why not try it?

“He had a nice easy time of it in front and he has won here twice before, so he obviously likes it.

“He’s in the Challenge Stakes in a couple of weeks, so we’ll see how he is.

“He’s run two mediocre races at Goodwood so probably won’t go back there again, while at Sandown he was a little unlucky. He’s run some solid races this year.

“He’s a very sound horse and it’s nice to win a race like this with him. He just seems to enjoy it here, he’s won here three times now and is a horse with a nice action.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media