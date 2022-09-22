Search

22 Sept 2022

Panel delegation to visit Liverpool as investigation into Paris chaos continues

22 Sept 2022 6:47 PM

Members of the independent panel investigating the chaos at the May’s Champions League final are to travel to Liverpool to meet supporters and club officials.

Liverpool have submitted 8,500 fan testimonials, photographs and videos to the panel from 9,000 received in total as the probe into the congestion and security issues outside the Stade de France continues.

A French Senate Report in July found “multiple organisation failures” surrounding the event, which was switched to Paris after St Petersburg was stripped of the final due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It’s critically important that lessons can be learned and there’s no repeat of what happened in Paris,” said Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan, who confirmed a delegation from the panel are to travel to Merseyside.

“It’ll be a great opportunity, frankly, for us to sit down with them and for them to hear directly from us in terms of our experience pre, during and post-match.

“We’ve discussed with the panel and certainly encouraged them but I should say they were absolutely willing and wanted to meet with supporters and supporter groups.

“We certainly welcome that. I think it’s incredibly important that they hear from those who were impacted (by) the access, egress and entire experience across what happened in Paris.”

Eight themes have been identified from the testimonials including congestion at access points, insufficient supporter travel information, significant issues at the outer ticket cordon check areas and inner turnstiles, excessive riot policing tactics and the emotional impact of issuing the incorrect reason for delayed kick off; UEFA issued a statement blaming the late arrival of fans.

