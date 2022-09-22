Bobby Thomas back in contention for Bristol Rovers for Accrington visit

Bristol Rovers defender Bobby Thomas is back in contention for the home game against Accrington after suspension.

Burnley loanee Thomas missed last week’s 6-3 home defeat to Lincoln following his dismissal for two yellow cards in the recent loss at Ipswich.

Defender Lewis Gibson (calf) and the versatile Josh Grant (knee) remain doubtful after being sidelined since August.

Striker Josh Coburn (knee), centre-half James Connolly (back) and full-back James Gibbons (foot) are still several weeks away from a return to action.

Accrington boss John Coleman has plenty of injury concerns of his own after Harvey Rodgers, Joe Pritchard and Tommy Leigh were all forced out of last week’s home win against Cheltenham.

All three players sustained knocks and will be monitored, but recent signing Nathan Delfouneso is poised to make his league debut for the club.

Defender Michael Nottingham, midfielder David Morgan and strikers Touray Sisay, Rosaire Longelo, Kody Adedoyin and Matt Lowe are still unavailable.

Australian defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou has been ruled out for the season due to an ankle injury.