Search

21 Sept 2022

Declan Rice sees long-term England midfield partnership with Jude Bellingham

Declan Rice sees long-term England midfield partnership with Jude Bellingham

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 3:24 PM

Declan Rice is aiming to run the England midfield alongside Jude Bellingham for the next decade.

At 23, the West Ham captain is four years Bellingham’s senior but has already been suitably impressed by the third-youngest player in England’s history.

Given their respective ages, Rice and 19-year-old Bellingham could go on to establish themselves as a partnership at international level, especially if their recent form continues.

“When I’ve played with Jude, I loved it,” Rice said ahead of the Nations League double-header against Italy and Germany.

“Obviously it takes time to gel with a partner, you’re not going to get that connection straight away. But over time you do and even with all the other midfielders in the squad, I hope that we can go on for the next 10 years and create a special, special bond in the middle of the pitch.

“I hope everyone does well because that’s what you need. You need a squad and you need everyone to be at it and you need to be ready whenever you’re called upon.”

While Bellingham impresses at Borussia Dortmund, Rice has witnessed his ability at close quarters.

“I think he’s energetic. He’s strong, has self-belief, no fear,” Rice told talkSPORT.

“He’s got everything as a 19-year-old, you know, he’s a man, he has played on the big occasions already.

“He’s ready to play, but obviously it’s down to the manager (Gareth Southgate) to pick what he thinks is best.”

Rice also believes he and Bellingham complement each other well on the pitch and feels he can help bring the best out of the former Birmingham man.

“If I was playing next to Jude, obviously I already have done in a major tournament, I would say to him to just to go and express himself.

“Go and do what he does best. Go and get on the ball and attack people, go and run at people.

“If you lose the ball, don’t care, just go and enjoy it and I’ll be there to defend for you.

“When you’ve got a player like that you need to give them the luxury of getting on the ball and expressing themselves and he’s got that in there He still only 19 – by the time he’s 22, 23, he’s going to be incredible.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media