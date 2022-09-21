Ferguson ‘tempted’ by longer trip at Ascot for Mise En Scene

James Ferguson is tempted to step Mise En Scene up to 12 furlongs for the first time in a bid for Group One glory in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot on October 15.

A Group Three winner in the Prestige Stakes as a two-year-old, the daughter of Siyouni was denied her place in the 1000 Guineas when spiking a temperature on the day of the Newmarket Classic, before struggling to land a blow when rerouted to the Irish equivalent.

Given a 90-day break following her trip to the Curragh, she caught the eye when blowing away the cobwebs in the Atalanta Stakes at Sandown before going down by a nose when stepped up to 10 furlongs at Yarmouth most recently.

Some contest! Shaara fights off the very game Mise En Scene to win the Listed EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes at @GTYarmouthRaces! @JimCrowley1978 @ShadwellStud pic.twitter.com/zSqIOkmrp4 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 14, 2022

Always to the fore in the Listed John Musker Fillies’ Stakes, Mise En Scene dug deep once passed in the closing stages and rallied to force a photo finish with the winner Shaara.

“I thought she was very unlucky (at Yarmouth) and ran a super race,” said Ferguson.

“I was delighted to see her come back to form and show she is the filly we all knew she was.

“She was given a nice, positive ride and I think she showed she can stay further because she settles really well.

“Maybe she was a little bit rusty when the horses came past her and just needed that encouragement to kick on again, but I would expect her to improve for the run and she has come out of the race absolutely fantastic. We are looking forward to what’s next.

“I do think she is a top class filly and I think she could easily be worth a chance at the Qipco Fillies & Mares on Champions Day. I’m tempted having spoken to Sheikh Fahad and the Qatar team. I don’t think moving up to a mile and a half will be a problem at all.”