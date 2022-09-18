Search

18 Sept 2022

Q&A: Who is Ethan Nwaneri? A closer look at Premier League’s youngest footballer

Q&A: Who is Ethan Nwaneri? A closer look at Premier League’s youngest footballer

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Sept 2022 7:35 PM

Ethan Nwaneri became the first 15-year-old to play in the Premier League on Sunday when he came off the bench during Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Brentford.

Here, the PA news agency looks at why the midfielder’s appearance was such a big deal and what the future has in store for him.

Who is Ethan Nwaneri?

The midfielder plays for Arsenal on schoolboy terms – players cannot sign a professional deal at his age – and England Under-16s.

He joined the club’s academy when he was in primary school and has made rapid progress through the youth ranks, breaking into the under-18s as a 14-year-old – and scoring on his first appearance – and earlier this month making his debut for the under-21s against Blackburn.

Why was his appearance so significant?

He became the youngest player to make a Premier League appearance at the age of 15 years and 181 days. He is the first under-16 to feature in the competition and the youngest to play for Arsenal’s first team. Due to his age, he is unable to even get changed in the same room as the rest of the Arsenal team.

Who was the previous record-holder?

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott, who made his Premier League debut in 2019 for Fulham aged 16 years, 30 days. He broke the record set by Matthew Briggs back in 2007 when he made his debut – again for Fulham.

Playing at such a young age must be a good sign for his future?

Not necessarily. Briggs is currently playing non-league football at the age of 31, having spent much of his career playing in the EFL’s lower leagues.

Nwaneri is the 22nd player to appear in the Premier League before the age of 17. Out of the previous 21, only Wayne Rooney, James Milner, Aaron Lennon, Francis Jeffers and Jack Rodwell have made over 100 appearances in the competition.

How has he appeared so early?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he had “a pure gut feeling” after allowing the player to train with the first team.

Arteta also hopes the example will inspire more of Arsenal’s academy players.

“It sends a strong message about who we are as a club,” the Spaniard added. “I told him yesterday he would be with us and he had to be ready. He is ready.”

What’s next for him?

School! He will get a day’s rest on Monday due to the bank holiday for the Queen’s funeral, but he will be expected to be back at St John’s Prep and Senior School in Enfield on Tuesday.

Football-wise he will likely return to the under-21 squad, but will hope for further first-team appearances after the international break.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media