Baaeed limbers up for Champions Day by starring on Newmarket gallops

Baaeed took a starring role on Sunday morning as he enjoyed a public canter as part of the Henry Cecil Open Weekend in Newmarket.

Many of the town’s yards threw open their doors to racing fans, but it was William Haggas’ unbeaten colt who highlighted the early morning action on Warren Hill.

The four-year-old has yet to be beaten in 10 races, with his last six victories coming in Group One company, including an impressive six-and-a-half-length verdict on his first attempt at 10 furlongs in the Juddmonte International.

Haggas and owner Shadwell announced in the week that Baaeed will finish his career in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot next month rather than stepping up to 12 furlongs and being supplemented for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Baaeed after a quick blast up Warren Hill this morning pic.twitter.com/CfkbDQHvmi — Adam Morgan (@Adam_Morgs) September 18, 2022

The Sea The Stars colt was centre of attention on Sunday and Haggas’ wife Maureen felt Baaeed liked his headline billing.

She said: “It’s great for everyone to see him. He’s the sort of character that enjoys it, he likes people looking at him – he’s become a bit of a sort of pop star and he’s rather enjoying it.

“I know there’s been lots of controversy about where he’s going to run, but William’s plan was always to go for the Champion and I suppose at the end of the day, he’s an English horse and it’s nice for the English people who supported him all year to see him off.

“Let’s hope it all goes OK.”

Alpinista enjoying a gallops spin on a beautiful morning in Newmarket @HenryCecilWknd pic.twitter.com/IIlYzYucT8 — PA Racing (@PAracing) September 18, 2022

While Baaeed will not head to ParisLongchamp next month, Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista is on course for an Arc date.

The mare has won her last six starts, with five successive victories at the highest level, and she also delighted the Newmarket crowds in a solo canter.

Nashwa in gallops action in Newmarket this morning @HenryCecilWknd pic.twitter.com/Gm8cgufhOw — PA Racing (@PAracing) September 18, 2022

Another multiple Group One victor to strut her stuff was the John and Thady Gosden-trained Nashwa.

Winner of the Prix de Diane and Nassau Stakes on her two most recent runs, Nashwa also cantered on Warren Hill with stablemate Saga having earlier kicked off proceedings as he and the William Haggas-trained Educator cantered up in the royal silks in tribute to their owner the Queen.