Search

17 Sept 2022

Josh Gordon double sinks Newport to send Barrow into second spot

Josh Gordon double sinks Newport to send Barrow into second spot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Two goals from Josh Gordon sealed a 2-0 win for Barrow at Newport as the high-flying Bluebirds moved up to second in the Sky Bet League Two table.

The home side, who have now lost six of their nine league matches this season, drop to 19th after a match in which they dominated possession without properly testing Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Adam Lewis clipped the bar for the Exiles with a cross but Gordon should have put the visitors ahead early on and he made no mistake in the final minute of the first half when he raced on to a ball over the top and bundled his shot past Nick Townsend.

That was the eighth time in nine matches that County had conceded the first goal and Gordon sealed the win with his second from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

Gordon sent Townsend the wrong way from the spot after 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee Hayden Lindley, making his first start in the EFL, chopped down Robbie Gotts in the area.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media