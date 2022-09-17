Search

17 Sept 2022

Scott Brown goal lifts Raith and knocks Ayr off top spot in Championship

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 6:27 PM

Scott Brown fired Raith’s late winner as Ayr were knocked off top spot in the cinch Championship after a 3-2 defeat at Stark’s Park.

Ayr fought back from 2-0 down after Brad Young and Andy Murdoch had cancelled out first-half goals from Raith pair Kyle Connell and Sam Stanton.

But Raith midfielder Brown struck an 83rd-minute winner to halt Ayr’s six-game unbeaten start to the season.

Connell fired the Kirkcaldy side into an eighth-minute lead when he turned inside his defender and slotted home following Aidan Connolly’s cross.

Dipo Akinyemi ‘s free-kick struck a post for Ayr before Raith doubled their lead in the 35th minute as Stanton finished a sweeping counter-attack following a corner.

Ayr responded after the break and reduced the deficit through on-loan Aston Villa forward Young, who converted Akinyemi’s ball into the six-yard box.

Raith striker Connell’s shot hit the crossbar before Murdoch’s angled finish hauled Ayr level, only for Brown to drill home a low finish for the winner.

