17 Sept 2022

Joe Allen injury blow for Wales

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Sept 2022 5:15 PM

Joe Allen is likely to miss Wales’ final two matches before the World Cup in Qatar after picking up a fresh hamstring issue during Swansea’s 3-0 home win over Hull.

The 32-year-old midfielder came off in the 30th minute and looks set to miss out on the Nations League clashes with Belgium and Poland.

It was an injury to the hamstring in his other leg that forced him to ease his way into the season after switching from Stoke to the Swans in the summer.

“It’s his hamstring, but it’s not the one he has done before. That’s why there’s not a huge amount of concern at the minute,” said Swansea boss Russell Martin.

“Joe doesn’t feel it’s a bad one. I think he has a good understanding of his own body and he is hopeful he came off as more of a precaution.

“He felt something, rather than it being a serious injury. We won’t know until we get him scanned, but I would have thought it gives him only a slim chance of being involved on international duty this week.

“The main focus with the international players we have is to try to make sure they are on the plane in November. Joe is really important for us and for Wales, so for everyone’s sake let’s hope it’s nothing too serious.”

Local News

