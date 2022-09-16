Harry McKirdy suspended as Hibernian prepare to host Aberdeen

Hibernian striker Harry McKirdy will miss the visit of Aberdeen through a one-match suspension which he incurred before his deadline-day switch from Swindon.
Another new signing, Mykola Kukharevych, could come in after training with the team since Wednesday.
Elias Melkersen (concussion), Kevin Dabrowski (shoulder), Demi Mitchell (hamstring), Kevin Nisbet (knee), Rocky Bushiri (ankle), Aiden McGeady (knee) and Kyle Magennis (groin) are all out.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson misses out through suspension following his retrospective two-match ban.
Manager Jim Goodwin revealed that players who were set to play through the pain barrier against Rangers have fully recovered following last weekend’s postponements.
Midfielder Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Connor Barron (knee) remain on the sidelines.
