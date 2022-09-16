Teenage stars Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn maiden England ODI call-up

Teenage all-rounders Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been named in England’s one-day squad for the first time after impressing in their side’s T20 success over India.

Capsey, 18, continued her rise to prominence with a pair of eye-catching knocks at number three and seventeen-year-old Kemp became the youngest English woman to score a half-century in the format.

Now they have been retained for the 50-over series against the tourists, with games at Hove and Canterbury before a season-ending curtain call at Lord’s.

Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will continue to captain the team with Nat Sciver’s mental health break ongoing and Heather Knight still recovering from hip surgery.

Experienced opener Tammy Beaumont returns to the fold after being overlooked for the T20s, with Charlie Dean and Emma Lamb also drafted in.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn drops out despite topping the T20 wicket charts with six, as does Bryony Smith.

Head coach Lisa Keightley, who is set to leave her post at the end of the month, said: “I was so proud of how the team came together to win the Vitality IT20 series.

“Sometimes when you’re missing big-name players, other players step up and take their chance and I felt we really did that. It’s a young group but they worked tremendously hard and showed their skill and resilience to get over the line.

“Amy did a great job as captain and she was ably supported by Sophie (Ecclestone) so we want them to carry on what they’ve been doing.

“It’s another big series, especially with points counting towards ICC Women’s World Cup qualification, and with the summer ending at Lord’s there’s a lot to be excited about.”