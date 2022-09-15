Roger Federer’s Wimbledon career in pictures

Roger Federer has announced he will retire at the age of 41.
The Swiss great secured eight of his 20 grand slam titles at Wimbledon.
Federer suffered first-round defeats in 1999 and 2000 at SW19 before reaching the quarter-finals in 2001, losing to former British number one Tim Henman.
Here, the PA news agency tracks Federer’s remarkable Wimbledon journey in pictures.
Minister of State Peter Burke has been spearheading the legislation for Limerick's new executive mayor role
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.