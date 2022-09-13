Search

Pete Wild enjoys a double celebration as Barrow beat Doncaster

Manager Pete Wild admitted after Barrow’s 2-0 win over Doncaster that he thought his new extended deal was a wind-up.

It was a double celebration for the Cumbrians chief, who put pen to paper on a new contract and then watched his side register a fourth successive home league win.

Goals from Ben Whitfield and Tyrell Warren were enough to seal the three points as Doncaster finished well beaten and were lucky to leave Holker Street having only conceded twice.

“I want to make it clear this deal wasn’t driven by me or Adam (assistant Adam Temple),” said ex-Halifax boss Wild. “It has been driven by the football club.

“When I spoke to my agent I thought he was winding me up. But both sides are happy.

“It is an improved deal that secures the long-term future for both sides.

“We are over the moon for our families but also over the moon for our club.

“When you come into these things there are gambles on both sides. But it shows you the project we have got here.

“It is a five-year deal for us both. We are here for the long term now to help drive the club.

“The best clubs have unity from the top down; we felt we have got that.

On Barrow’s impressive return to winning ways after losing at Northampton, Wild added: “That’s the best we have played all season.”

Doncaster had their best moments in the opening period when Adam Long and Tommy Rowe went close.

“We had all the possession and should have gone ahead twice at 0-0,” said Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey.

“But after that we gave the ball away too cheaply and were too open in all areas. We needed more personality and energy from certain players once they went one ahead.

“It is a disappointing result and disappointing last hour of the game.

“We could have got done five or six. They had more pace and energy. We got done by five or six faster sets of legs than us.”

