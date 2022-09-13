Search

14 Sept 2022

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany vows ‘there’s more to come’ after draw at Preston

14 Sept 2022 12:06 AM

Vincent Kompany insists Burnley have barely scratched the surface of their potential this season after a thrilling 1-1 draw at rivals Preston North End.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis put the Clarets 1-0 up in the 10th minute but his thumping header was cancelled out by Jordan Storey at a raucous Deepdale five minutes later.

Both teams had chances to add to their tally in an end-to-end first half, before the game petered out after the break.

Burnley are now unbeaten in six games and sit comfortably in the Championship play-offs but Kompany sees plenty of room for improvement.

“There’s still a lot more to come from us,” he said.

“It was a derby game away from home so I think it’s a point gained, but we deserved to win. In the first half we created a lot of chances, and if we’d taken a few more we could have finished the game.

“We started forcing it a bit too much in the second half, though, and don’t forget Preston have got five clean sheets so far this season.

“We produced plenty of good cutbacks and made runs into the opposition box, so as long as we keep putting ourselves into those areas of the field, we’ll be okay as the season goes on.

“We’re definitely working towards that, and we have shown that we can be dangerous.

“These are the little margins in this division, so we just have to keep working.”

Burnley struck with a routine set-piece goal, with Manchester City loanee Harwood-Bellis leaping superbly to head home Josh Brownhill’s out-swinging corner.

It didn’t take long for North End to level in front of a rocking Deepdale, as Storey’s header just about crossed the line after Robbie Brady’s corner wasn’t cleared.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe watched from the stands while serving a one-match suspension and was impressed with how his team repelled Burnley’s attacking players for the rest of the game.

“We’ve been up against a fantastic outfit tonight, but we’ve ended up limiting them to minimal chances,” he said.

“I don’t think they really hurt us that much. With a bit more quality at the top end we can do so much better.

“When you look at Burnley, they’ve got the resources and some real quality players, so I’ll take a point, it could be an important one.

“Both teams tried to win the game in different ways, but as far as we were concerned I just thought maybe we lacked that bit of a cutting edge.

“It certainly wasn’t for the want of trying. We got some fantastic balls into their box, but you have to get someone on the end of them.

“As a group we’re still learning massively, especially out of possession.

“We tried to win it, but it’s not quite happened for us.”

