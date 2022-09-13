Search

14 Sept 2022

Jason McCarthy goal earns Wycombe victory against Accrington

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:04 PM

Wycombe weathered a second-half storm to beat struggling Accrington 1-0 at Adams Park.

Jason McCarthy’s first-half goal proved to be the difference but home goalkeeper Max Stryjek was kept busy throughout as Stanley had over a dozen second-half shots.

Wycombe broke the deadlock after Josh Scowen’s ball split the Accrington defence, with a marauding McCarthy advancing on goal and slotting home for his first of the season.

Shaun Whalley was dangerous throughout, with Stryjek saving smartly from the Accrington man either side of half-time.

The visitors ramped up the pressure in the second half, with Wanderers defender Jack Grimmer called on to deny a gilt-edged chance for substitute Matt Lowe.

Wycombe could have grabbed a second through Lewis Wing, who blasted straight at the keeper, and Anis Mehmeti but had to settle for a nervy finish instead.

Mitch Clark’s skidding effort from distance had Stryjek scrambling late on and, despite seven minutes of stoppage time, Wycombe held on to secure their first home win since the opening day.

