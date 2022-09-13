Search

14 Sept 2022

Alfie May strikes late to earn Cheltenham win over Cambridge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 11:01 PM

Substitute Alfie May was the hero late on as Cheltenham hit back from a goal down to beat Cambridge 2-1 and register their first home win of the season.

Cambridge had taken the lead in the 28th minute through Adam May’s powerful strike from the edge of the box after good work from Shilow Tracey and Harvey Knibbs’ final ball.

Cheltenham were close to levelling before half-time when Lewis Freestone’s effort was blocked in the box and Ryan Broom’s deflected follow-up attempt was saved by Dimitar Mitov after Taylor Perry’s free-kick delivery into the box.

Dan N’Lundulu levelled for the Robins with a fine curling shot into the top right corner in the 59th minute after Ben Williams’ pass.

It was the Southampton loanee’s second goal in two games and his third of the season.

And Alfie May won it in the 84th minute with a low shot from a tight angle which he buried inside the far post, making him the club’s all-time record EFL scorer with 40.

