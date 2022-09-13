Dean Smith still without Adam Idah for Norwich’s game against Bristol City

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit of Bristol City as his side chase a sixth straight Sky Bet Championship win.

Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah had already been ruled out of last week’s trip to Burnley, which was postponed following the death of the Queen, as he needed further exploratory surgery on a knee problem.

Midfielder Liam Gibbs (ankle) is stepping up his recovery along with summer signing Isaac Hayden (knee) and full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle).

Winger Milot Rashica has completed a loan move to Galatasaray, while forward Jonathan Rowe (shin), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) and defender Sam McCallum (foot) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Bristol City defender Timm Klose is expected to be involved in the squad against his former club.

The Swiss centre-back has been out with a knee issue, but played for the under-21s against Sheffield Wednesday last week as he steps up his match fitness.

Wing-back Kane Wilson is pressing for a first Championship start, while forward Antoine Semenyo could also be in contention having come off the bench in the win at Blackburn, which extended the Robins’ unbeaten run to six league games.

Defender Tomas Kalas continues his recovery from knee surgery, while midfielder Ayman Benarous (ACL) is a long-term absentee.