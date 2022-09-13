Millwall waiting on Tyler Burey fitness ahead of QPR clash

Millwall winger Tyler Burey is battling to be fit for the visit of QPR.
Burey was a doubt for Saturday’s postponed trip to Sunderland due to a knee injury.
The Lions are still without Ryan Leonard, who has a hamstring injury.
Mason Bennett (hamstring) and Shaun Hutchinson (groin) are also missing.
Luke Amos is set to miss out again for Rangers.
The midfielder has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for the last six weeks.
However, he is due back in training this week and could be available soon.
Defender Jake Clarke-Salter is still out injured.
