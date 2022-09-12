Wycombe without Garath McCleary for the visit of Accrington

Wycombe will be without Garath McCleary for the visit of Accrington.

The experienced midfielder was sent off just 10 minutes into the 1-1 draw at Fleetwood last time out and is banned for Tuesday’s clash.

The Chairboys had a number of players missing through injury who could come into contention 10 days on.

Sam Vokes was an unused substitute while Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr are aiming to be fit enough to feature.

Accrington have won just once this season and will be looking to recover from a two-game losing streak.

Rosaire Longelo (hamstring) is again expected to miss out.

Both Joe Pritchard and Korede Adedoyin missed the 2-1 defeat at Forest Green having been forced off injured in the previous game against Ipswich and are likely to be absent.

Michael Nottingham and Jay Rich-Baghuelou remain out.