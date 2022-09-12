Search

12 Sept 2022

Josh McEachran edging closer to first-team return for MK Dons

MK Dons midfielder Josh McEachran is moving closer to a first-team return as his side prepare to host Bolton.

McEachran has not featured since being forced off in the opening game of the season, but is back in full training and stepped up his recovery by taking part in a behind-closed-doors practice match over the weekend.

Josh Kayode is looking for a first start since arriving from Rotherham, while Matthew Dennis, Daniel Oyegoke and Matt Smith are also eyeing promotion from the bench.

Mo Eisa (Achilles) and Tennai Watson (hamstring) have yet to feature this season.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt has told Liverpool loanee Owen Beck he will have to wait for his chance.

Beck has been told he needs to prove he can meet the physical standard to challenge for a wing-back slot in the side, leaving Declan John and Jack Iredale to battle for the shirt.

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is back in training after hamstring trouble but is not yet ready.

Oladapo Afolayan, Elias Kachunga and Amadou Bakayoko are vying to partner Dion Charles up front.

