Hiram Boateng misses out for Mansfield with a hamstring injury

Mansfield are expected to be without Hiram Boateng for the next two weeks.

The midfielder suffered a hamstring injury but John-Joe O’Toole may return after picking up a foot injury at Sutton.

James Perch was a doubt for the weekend’s game against Bradford before it was postponed with a knee injury and could be available.

Elliott Hewitt should be fully fit for Nigel Clough’s side after shrugging off illness but Rhys Oates (chest) is out.

Callum Guy is fit to return for Carlisle but they have worries over Ryan Edmundson and Jamie Devitt.

Guy has shaken off a groin problem and should make the trip to Field Mill on Tuesday.

Striker Edmondson could be out for up to eight weeks as the club look to get the bottom of his ankle injury.

Midfielder Devitt has been battling a groin strain but may be able to return.