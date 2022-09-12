Daniel Udoh and Aiden O’Brien missing for Shrewsbury’s clash with Exeter

Shrewsbury continue to be without long-term injury victim Daniel Udoh after he injured his anterior cruciate ligament last month.

The striker is unlikely to be available for Steve Cotterill’s men for the rest of the season.

Aiden O’Brien is also not expected to return until the end of the month after a hip operation.

The Shrews are looking for their first home league win of the season at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Exeter will be without Alex Hartridge and Tim Dieng for the game.

Hartridge has been struggling with a hamstring injury and while it seemed to be improving, boss Matt Taylor has ruled him out as he waits on results of a scan.

Midfielder Dieng is also sidelined with his own hamstring injury after suffering the problem against MK Dons.

The Grecians also have doubts over Sam Stubbs and Harry Smith.