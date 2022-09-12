Swansea without injured duo Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Cullen for Blades clash

Swansea will be without Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Cullen for their Sky Bet Championship home game against Sheffield United.

Both players are recovering from shoulder injuries and are not expected to return until after the forthcoming international break.

Cullen was hurt after going on as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers, while Latibeaudiere suffered his injury during a 2-2 draw with Millwall.

Liam Walsh, meanwhile, remains sidelined, but Swans boss Russell Martin has no other injury concerns ahead of the Blades’ visit.

Billy Sharp could be back in the mix for United following an ankle problem.

The veteran striker is back in training with the Championship leaders, continuing his progress after suffering the injury against Middlesbrough last month.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will also be encouraged by the progress of defender Jayden Bogle.

Bogle had knee surgery earlier this year, and he has returned to the training field, suggesting a competitive return during the next few weeks.