Search

12 Sept 2022

Swansea without injured duo Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Cullen for Blades clash

Swansea without injured duo Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Cullen for Blades clash

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

12 Sept 2022 1:44 PM

Swansea will be without Joel Latibeaudiere and Liam Cullen for their Sky Bet Championship home game against Sheffield United.

Both players are recovering from shoulder injuries and are not expected to return until after the forthcoming international break.

Cullen was hurt after going on as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers, while Latibeaudiere suffered his injury during a 2-2 draw with Millwall.

Liam Walsh, meanwhile, remains sidelined, but Swans boss Russell Martin has no other injury concerns ahead of the Blades’ visit.

Billy Sharp could be back in the mix for United following an ankle problem.

The veteran striker is back in training with the Championship leaders, continuing his progress after suffering the injury against Middlesbrough last month.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will also be encouraged by the progress of defender Jayden Bogle.

Bogle had knee surgery earlier this year, and he has returned to the training field, suggesting a competitive return during the next few weeks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media