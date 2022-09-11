Search

11 Sept 2022

Thomas Tuchel: ‘I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end’

Thomas Tuchel: ‘I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Sept 2022 10:05 PM

Thomas Tuchel says he is “devastated” that his time as Chelsea head coach was prematurely ended.

The German, who guided the Blues to Champions League glory last year and the Club World Cup crown in February, was sacked on Wednesday following Tuesday night’s loss at Dinamo Zagreb – the club’s third defeat in seven matches – amid suggestions his relationship with new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali had deteriorated.

“This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write – and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years,” the 49-year-old posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.

“I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally.

“Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

“The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever.

“I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart.”

Chelsea on Thursday afternoon confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as Tuchel’s replacement on a five-year contract.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media