Richard Hannon remembers fond times training for the Queen

Retired trainer Richard Hannon senior was the master of his craft and there was always invariably more than a little bonhomie on offer for his owners.

The Queen was also privy to the ever-popular four-time champion Flat trainer’s hospitality, as she had several horses at Herridge Stables, near Marlborough.

Hannon, who retired after winning a final trainers’ championship at the end of 2013, when the training operation was taken over by his son, Richard Hannon junior, remembers the monarch’s visits to the yard with fondness.

“She was a lovely woman. I always enjoyed training for her,” said Hannon, paying tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday at the age of 96.

“She was a marvellous woman – she came down here twice a year and I thoroughly enjoyed her company. She liked her Dubonnet and gin!”

Hannon, now 77, saddled 4,193 winners in Britain and overseas, which included four British Classics and 32 Royal Ascot winners in a training career spanning 43 years.

Having taken over the yard from his father, Harry, in 1970, he became a royal trainer thanks to Lord Carnarvon, an owner and a “good pal” of Hannon, who also happened to be the Queen’s lifetime personal friend and former racing manager.

Though Hannon enjoyed plenty of success with the Queen’s horses, Free Agent holds a special place in his heart.

Owned and bred by the Queen, Free Agent developed into a smart stayer and had long-established roots in the Royal Studs tracing back to her 1970 Ribblesdale Stakes winner Expansive.

Victory in the 2008 Chesham Stakes ended a nine-year drought for the Queen at the Royal meeting.

“The greatest day we had was when Free Agent won for her at Royal Ascot. That was marvellous, unforgettable,” added Hannon.

“She was just an incredible woman. She knew her horses and she knew her pedigrees inside out.

“She liked coming down here and we loved to see her. She was always happy when discussing her horses and racing. I loved her company, she was a great woman.

“I’m afraid her loss is a great one to racing as well as to the country.”