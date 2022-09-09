Gosden and Bell speak of ‘enormous joy’ the Queen got from seeing her horses

John Gosden has paid his tribute to the Queen, hailing her “a truly remarkable and extraordinary Monarch”.

The Clarehaven handler, who received an OBE in 2017, saddled several winners for Her Majesty, perhaps most notably and most recently Reach For The Moon.

The Sea The Stars colt, who was also bred by the Queen, was ante-post favourite for this year’s Derby following two victories as a juvenile last season, but did ultimately not run in the premier Classic.

He was the hot favourite to provide the Queen with a Royal Ascot winner in her Platinum Jubilee year in the Hampton Court Stakes in June, but had to make do with the runner-up spot.

On the same afternoon Saga, also trained by Gosden for the Queen, came even closer to victory – falling short by just a head in the Britannia Stakes, with both horses ridden by Frankie Dettori.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Gosden said: “A truly remarkable and extraordinary Monarch whose love for her people defined her life.

“Her passion and profound knowledge of horses was unequalled and her advice was always acutely insightful.

“We are uniquely fortunate that Her Majesty was so involved and fascinated by the thoroughbred racehorse from the day her father took Her to meet Sun Chariot at Beckhampton during the War.”

Michael Bell, who trained horses for the Queen for nearly two decades, said: “The Queen, first and foremost, adored the horse as an animal and was always concerned for their welfare.

“They gave her enormous joy, to see her face when she had a winner has just something that made everyone tremendously proud and happy.

“She was breeding horses and all manner of livestock for 75 years or so, she had a huge knowledge of animals and animal welfare. She took enormous pleasure and satisfaction in breeding thoroughbreds.

“Speaking personally, to have trained for her for close to 20 years was an enormous privilege and something I am very grateful to have been able to do.”

Bell trained Fabricate, owned and bred by the Queen, to two victories in the Group Three Winter Hill Stakes at Windsor and also enjoyed success at Newbury when the Queen was in attendance.

He said: “Fabricate won that Group race at Windsor twice and the Queen often went to Newbury in a private capacity and we were lucky enough to have two winners for her at that Newbury fixture when she was there.

“To be with her when she had a winner, I can’t really describe how much pleasure that gave me.”