Search

08 Sept 2022

BMW PGA Championship postponed on Friday as golf pays its respects to the Queen

BMW PGA Championship postponed on Friday as golf pays its respects to the Queen

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 9:13 PM

No play will take place in the BMW PGA Championship on Friday following the death of the Queen at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Thursday evening and play in the first round at Wentworth was immediately suspended with 30 players on the course.

The course and practice facilities will be closed on Friday, with tournament organisers adding that updates on the resumption of play will be “provided in due course”.

A statement from the European Tour Group read: “On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour Group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“She truly was an inspiration to people the world over.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.

“Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.”

Tommy Fleetwood, who held a share of the lead with Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan on eight under par, wrote on Twitter: “Rest in Peace Your Majesty, you will be forever in our hearts. God save The King.”

Former Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn wrote: “Living most of my adult life in England I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth. An inspiration to so many all over the world. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

Peter Forster, captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club said the Queen’s 70-year patronage was a “great honour”.

“We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today,” he said in a statement.

“Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, as has been the custom of reigning monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.

“Although not a golfer, Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the club was a great honour for its members. We hold His Majesty The King and all the Royal family in our thoughts at this time of mourning.”

The Queen was a patron of the Professional Golfers’ Association and chief executive Robert Maxfield paid tribute, saying in a statement: “On behalf of the members and staff of The PGA, I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.

“We are immensely proud that Her Majesty The Queen was a Patron of The Association.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media