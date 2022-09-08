Search

08 Sept 2022

Peterborough suffer Harvey Cartwright injury blow

Peterborough expect to be without on-loan goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright for up to six weeks with a torn thigh muscle.

Cartwright, 20, has returned to parent club Hull to start his recovery, so 19-year-old Will Blackmore is set to provide back-up for Lucas Bergstrom, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Centre-back Kelland Watts, who joined Posh on loan from Newcastle on deadline day, could be in contention, while midfielder Kwame Poku, fit again following a calf problem, is pressing for a recall.

Full-back Dan Butler, who has been sidelined by a serious ankle injury since December, is stepping up his recovery and expected to feature in a game for the Under-21s to build up match fitness.

Forest Green could bring forward Sean O’Brien straight into the squad after he joined on a free transfer.

The versatile 20-year-old, who can also play as an attacking midfielder, has joined Rovers after a successful trial, having been released by Millwall at the end of last season.

Rovers got their first league win since the opening day when beating Accrington on Tuesday night, with midfielder Ben Stevenson, Harvey Bunker and on-loan Chelsea forward Bryan Fiabema all coming off the bench.

Defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is set for an extended spell out with a hamstring injury sustained at the beginning of August, while Matty Stevens, Harry Boyes and Baily Cargill all continue their own rehabilitation.

