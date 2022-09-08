Donervon Daniels pushing for Walsall return against Northampton

Captain Donervon Daniels will hoping to return against Northampton after missing Walsall’s last two games as a precaution.
Joss Labadie remains sidelined with the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered at the end of last season.
Conor Wilkinson, Joe Riley, Oisin McEntee and Liam Gordon have all been out for boss Michael Flynn recently.
The Saddlers are on a seven-match winless run and have lost four successive games in all competitions.
Aaron McGowan and Ben Fox are definitely out of Northampton’s trip.
Danny Hylton and Akin Odimayo are doubts with knocks, with boss Jon Brady refusing to give much away.
Josh Eppiah could be involved for the first time this season and Jonny Maxted is in line to return after illness.
Youngsters Max Dyche and Harvey Lintott came on in the 3-1 win over Barrow and give Brady extra options.
