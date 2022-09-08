Search

08 Sept 2022

Aro Muric back in training for Burnley ahead of Norwich clash

Aro Muric back in training for Burnley ahead of Norwich clash

08 Sept 2022 2:11 PM

Burnley expect to have goalkeeper Aro Muric back for the visit of Sky Bet Championship promotion rivals Norwich on Friday.

Muric has been sidelined by a shoulder problem which saw him miss last week’s match against West Brom, but has been able to resume full training.

Midfielder Scott Twine is stepping up his rehabilitation after being unavailable since the opening fixture of the new season, while defender Kevin Long is also likely to be given a run-out in a game for the under-21s ahead of a potential return.

Belgium Under-21 international Anass Zaroury may be included in the squad following his move from Charleroi, while Ashley Westwood is a long-term absentee.

Norwich head coach Dean Smith confirmed Adam Idah is set for further exploratory surgery on a knee problem.

Republic of Ireland international Idah had just made a return to action after being out since February, but after his knee swelled up he is expected to be sidelined again for a number of weeks.

Winger Milot Rashica is set to complete a loan move to Turkish club Galatasaray after seeing his first-team chances limited this season.

Midfielder Liam Gibbs (ankle) continues his recovery along with summer signing Isaac Hayden (knee), full-back Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle), forward Jonathan Rowe (shin), midfielder Jacob Sorensen (ankle) and defender Sam McCallum (foot).

