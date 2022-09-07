Search

08 Sept 2022

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers cannot compete with Champions League’s best

Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers cannot compete with Champions League’s best

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 10:54 PM

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admitted that Rangers cannot compete with the top teams in the Champions League following the 4-0 hammering by Ajax.

The Light Blues were thrashed 4-0 by Old Firm rivals Celtic on Saturday and there was more woe in the Group A opener in the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Midfielder Edson Alvarez headed in from a corner in the 17th minute before Gers defender James Sands redirected a Steven Berghuis shot into his own net after 32 minutes with Mohammed Kudus thundering in a drive a minute later.

In the Gers’ first Champions League group game in 12 years, Steven Bergwijn added a fourth with 10 minutes remaining.

Van Bronckhorst, who brought seven players in during the transfer window, told BT Sport: “To compete in the Champions League you need hundreds of millions. Otherwise you can’t compete.

“Look at Ajax, they sold players worth over £200million. Look at Liverpool as well. For us to compete with them, it’s too much to ask.

“We want to compete but we want to compete with the squad we have and the squad we’re capable of making.

“We knew it would be tough and it showed today.

“I’m very disappointed.

“We knew the Champions League would be a high level and I think the level we faced against Ajax showed throughout the game with how good and how strong they are.

“We have to be 100 per cent to be ready for the game.

“You saw that everything goes quicker in the Champions League. The pressure we get, the thinking on the ball, the ball control, the speed of passing. It’s all from a really high level.

“In the first half especially, we couldn’t reach that level and struggled. Every mistake you make on the pitch will be punished by a team like Ajax.”

Van Bronckhorst, who revealed skipper James Tavernier, one of three players substituted at half-time, came off with an injury, insisted that his players “are committed.”

He said: “The performance wasn’t good. They want to play the way we want. They want to fight, they want to work hard.

“But against an opponent like Ajax when you’re not organised in the way you should be, it’s going to be really tough.

“I think the level we’re used to and the level we need to reach in the Champions League is a big difference.”

Half-time substitute Ryan Jack, who gave away the ball with a “blind pass” for the fourth goal, apologised to the Gers fans and is looking to make amends against Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

He told BT Sport: “Having two 4-0 defeats on the bounce does affect you, individually and collectively.

“But that’s for us in the changing room to stick together and, along with the staff, we will fight our way through it.

“It’s important that we come out on Saturday and do that.

“We have let a lot of people down and we need to apologise to the fans, who have sacrificed to make this trip and back us.

“All we can do is apologise and make sure we are ready to get the win on Saturday.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media