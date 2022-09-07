Dance In The Grass out to maintain unbeaten run in May Hill date

Dance In The Grass is a hot favourite to extend her unbeaten record to three in the Cazoo May Hill Stakes at Doncaster on Thursday.

The daughter of Cracksman proved her 20-1 debut victory at Sandown was no fluke when successfully returning to the Esher track to double her tally in the Listed Star Stakes in July.

Exactly seven weeks on, Charlie and Mark Johnston’s exciting filly will bid to complete her hat-trick at Group Two level, with connections expecting a step up from seven furlongs to a mile to suit.

“She’s obviously stepping up from Listed level to Group Two level, but arguably in winning the Star Stakes, she’s achieved more than anything else in the field,” said Charlie Johnston.

Unbeaten! Dance In The Grass (Cracksman) makes it two from two with victory in the Listed @bloodstocknews Star Stakes for @SilvDSousa and @Johnston_Racing @Sandownpark pic.twitter.com/7mRZ2zqwT8 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 21, 2022

“Fairy Cross (second in the Star Stakes) has come out and franked the form by winning the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood, so she holds strong form claims and we would be anticipating that she should really be better over a mile than she was over seven furlongs.

“This has been the principle target really since Sandown. She was in the Moyglare in Ireland as well and it was one of the two, but we think ideally she’ll be following a similar path to Inspiral last year, who won here and then won the Fillies’ Mile.”

Dance In The Grass is one of two runners for the Johnston team, with stablemate Ferrari Queen also carrying the colours of owner Jaber Abdullah.

She followed up success on her Doncaster debut with victory at Kempton before finishing second in the Listed Denford Stakes at Newbury on her most recent appearance.

Johnston added: “She ran very well in the Denford and picked up her first bit of black type and on pedigree she’s crying out to go further.

“We felt it didn’t look the strongest renewal of this race and if she could run into the first three, that would be a great result as it would enhance her long-term pedigree and value.”

Kevin Ryan’s Ayr victor Dubai Jemila is a third runner for Abdullah, whose racing manager Bruce Raymond said: “Jaber wanted them all to take their chance. There’s not a lot of fillies races – after the May Hill you’ve got the Rockfel and the Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket and not much else without going to Ireland or whatever.

“We’ve got the three of them in there and Dance In The Grass would look the better one.

“I think they’re all pretty useful and Jaber just said ‘let them all run’.”

She's very good! Frankel filly Frankness defies a penalty to make it back-to-back wins at @ChesterRaces in good style for @AndrewBalding2 and @daviesharry_… pic.twitter.com/ljlRZFDCNE — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 20, 2022

Andrew Balding is keen to test Frankness at a higher level following successive summer wins at Chester.

“I think she’s earned her chance in a better race. It’s a big step up, but she couldn’t have been more impressive the last twice and I hope she can run well,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“She’s finished her races over seven furlongs strongly and the step up in trip should suit her.”

Crystallium made an impressive start to her career when justifying favouritism at Chelmsford a fortnight ago.

Trainer Tom Clover has also declared the Expert Eye filly for Friday’s Flying Scotsman Stakes at Doncaster, but she is set to take on her own sex.

“The May Hill is very much the plan,” he said.

“She appears to have come out of her Chelmsford win well and hopefully the mile will be fine for her – I think it will be.

“She is an exciting prospect and has shaped up well in her work at home. Although we haven’t done masses with her since Chelmsford, she appears to be moving well.

“Obviously if she could run into the first three and we got some lovely black type for her that would be fantastic.

“I don’t think she wants extremes of ground. I wouldn’t run her on quick ground and I wouldn’t run her on heavy ground, but I think she’ll be fine on ground in between.”