US Open day 9: Nick Kyrgios exits in bad-tempered loss to Karen Khachanov

Nick Kyrgios exited the US Open in a bad-tempered five-set loss to Karen Khachanov.

Russian Khachanov pulled off a 7-5 4-6 7-5 6-7 (3) 6-4 victory just before 1am to reach his first grand slam semi-final, celebrating while Kyrgios destroyed two rackets and walked off court.

Khachanov will meet Casper Ruud for a place in the final while Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia set up a last-four clash in the women’s tournament.

WTA Finals heading to Texas

The WTA has announced that its flagship event, the end-of-season finals, will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 31 to November 7.

A long-time, lucrative deal with Shenzhen in China has been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns over the well-being of Peng Shuai but the WTA confirmed the intention is to return there next year.

Fallen seeds

Women: Coco Gauff (12)

Men: Matteo Berrettini (13), Nick Kyrgios (23)

Who’s up next?

The singles quarter-finals conclude on Wednesday, with Iga Swiatek the only former grand slam champion remaining in either draw.

The world number one will look to take another step towards a first slam title away from the French Open when she faces American Jessica Pegula while Karolina Pliskova meets Aryna Sabalenka.

In the men’s matches, Frances Tiafoe returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium after his upset of Rafael Nadal to face ninth seed Andrey Rublev while young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle in the night session.