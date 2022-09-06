Search

06 Sept 2022

Wales secure World Cup play-off spot after nervy draw against Slovenia

Wales secure World Cup play-off spot after nervy draw against Slovenia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 10:47 PM

Wales booked their place in the World Cup play-offs with a goalless draw at home to Slovenia.

On a tense night in Cardiff, Wales – who have never qualified for a major women’s tournament – knew that a point would seal their spot among the hopefuls next month.

Just 1,745 fans had witnessed the start of Wales’ World Cup campaign against Kazakhstan in Llanelli nearly a year ago.

But expectations have risen in 12 months and a record home crowd of 12,741 – more than double the previous best of 5,445 – were present to see whether Gemma Grainger’s side could move closer to next summer’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.

Wales did so, despite not being at their best, owing much to a compact defence that kept third-placed Slovenia below them in Group I.

Tottenham midfielder Angharad James won her 100th cap, at 28 years of age the youngest of the nine Wales male and female players to do so.

But Jess Fishlock, Wales’ most capped player, was on the bench again after missing Friday’s 1-0 win in Greece through injury.

Wales started nervously as if they were only too aware of the magnitude of the game.

Rachel Rowe’s mistake allowed Mateja Zver to advance on the home goal and shoot straight at Laura O’Sullivan.

Zver was a creative force during the early stages, and the Slovenia captain played a clever one-two with Lara Prasnikar before flashing a drive just over the crossbar.

Wales slowly settled and a sweeping move saw Sophie Ingle release Carrie Jones for a shot that was safely collected by Zala Mersnik in the visitors’ goal.

Green then set up Ingle from 12 yards, but the Wales captain sent her volley just wide of Mersnik’s upright.

Jones was off-target with another attempt and Wales continued to have the edge after the break.

James fired straight at Mersnik and Wales were left to rue the absence of VAR after 51 minutes.

Dominika Conc slid into the back of Jones, who was just inside the penalty area, but Ukrainian referee Kateryna Monzul waved play on.

Mersnik made saves from Jones, Wales’ most dangerous player, and Gemma Evans, whose free header from five yards out was straight at the Slovenia goalkeeper and batted away.

Zver gave the hosts a scare by curling wide from 18 yards, but in the end the celebrations belonged to Wales and the hope of emulating their men’s side by appearing at a World Cup.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media