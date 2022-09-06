Search

06 Sept 2022

Lauren Bell called up for England’s Twenty20 series against India

Lauren Bell has been called up into England’s Twenty20 squad for the series against India, which starts in Durham on September 10.

Bell was the second-top wicket taker in the Women’s Hundred, helping Southern Brave reach the final at Lord’s, where they were beaten by Oval Invincibles.

The 21-year-old’s maiden T20 call-up is one of two changes from England’s Commonwealth Games squad, which sees her replace injured captain Heather Knight, who has a hip injury, while Katherine Brunt is rested.

However, there remains no place for Tammy Beaumont in the latest squad, which will be captained by Nat Sciver.

England Women head coach Lisa Keightley, who will be taking charge of her last series before returning home to Australia, said: “I’m excited about finishing my time with this team with a really exciting series against India. They are a great side and we will have to be at our best to win.

“After discussions with Katherine she felt the best thing for her was to rest across both the T20 and ODI series.

“We fully support that decision with a view to maximising her mental and physical recovery off the back of what has been an intense year so far.

“That provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we are starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the chance to cement their place in the England team.”

England Women Vitality IT20 series squad: Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, cap), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Bryony Smith (South East Stars), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers)

