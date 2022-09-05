Smart options remain open to Royal Scotsman

Connections of Royal Scotsman are still eyeing the Middle Park and the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket for his end-of-season target, despite a disappointing defeat in the Gimcrack at York.

Owned by Jim and Fitri Hay, Royal Scotsman has always been held in high regard by Paul Cole and his son Oliver, who train the son of Gleneagles on a joint licence.

Having made an eye-catching debut in defeat at Ascot in May, he signalled his ability when scoring with ease at Goodwood on his second start.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The last King of Scotland A ready success for the classy Royal Scotsman who lands the G2 Richmond Stakes, retaining his unbeaten record at @Goodwood_Races for @whatcomberacing & @JimCrowley1978 @Goodwood_Races pic.twitter.com/4ZkS5aIuXR — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 28, 2022

Third in a strong renewal of the Coventry at Royal Ascot, he bounced back with an impressive success in the Richmond Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival, setting a new six-furlong juvenile track record.

Connections decided to bypass the Group One Prix Morny in favour of the Gimcrack, where he finished a lacklustre fifth, eight lengths adrift of Noble Style.

Oliver Cole says connections will take their time before deciding where he runs next, with both the six-furlong Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes on September 24 and the Darley Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs under consideration.

“Royal Scotsman came back with an iffy scope,” said Cole. “He ran flat. The scope would tell you that to be true. That was the reason for the way he ran as he did.

“That was not his running and he has been fine since. We have been going steady with him.

“He is a horse with plenty of natural speed.

“I’m not sure what we will do. There are options. We will give it some thought and will look at the Middle Park and the Dewhurst.”