Ian Burchnall likely to make changes for Forest Green’s visit of Accrington

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall is set to make changes for his side’s clash with Accrington after three consecutive Sky Bet League One defeats.

Burchnall’s men have also failed to score in that period so a shake-up in attack is top of the agenda as his side bid to get their season back on track.

Norwegian teenager Bryan Fiabema came off the bench in Saturday’s defeat to Shrewsbury and could start, while Jamille Matt is also pushing for a start.

Rovers are once again expected to be without defender Bailey Cargill, who missed the game against Shrewsbury due to injury.

Stanley boss John Coleman will also have to make changes after suffering a double injury blow in Saturday’s loss to leaders Ipswich.

Midfielder Joe Pritchard came off injured during the 2-0 defeat, as did substitute Kody Adedoyin, with neither fit to travel to Gloucestershire.

Rosaire Longelo is expected to remain sidelined with the hamstring injury that ruled him out against the Tractor Boys.

Touray Sisay is continuing his recovery from a calf injury while Michael Nottingham and Jay Rich-Baghuelou remain out.