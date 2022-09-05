Search

05 Sept 2022

Oldham forward Hallam Hope suffers ‘serious injuries’ after ‘vicious assault’

Oldham forward Hallam Hope suffers ‘serious injuries’ after ‘vicious assault’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 2:34 PM

Oldham forward Hallam Hope suffered “serious injuries” after being the victim of a “vicious assault” following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Chesterfield.

The 28-year-old was attacked in the staff car park outside Boundary Park.

He required hospital treatment and will be sidelined for “some weeks”.

Oldham, who play in the Vanarama National League following last season’s relegation from League Two, have reported the matter to police and provided CCTV footage of the incident.

“Oldham Athletic is sorry to have to report that our player, Hallam Hope, was the victim of a vicious assault on Saturday evening,” read a club statement.

“Hallam sustained serious injuries which required hospital treatment and he will be out of action for some weeks.

“The club is supporting Hallam and will continue to do so. We wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience.”

Barbados international Hope came through Everton’s academy system and had permanent spells with Bury, Carlisle and Swindon before joining the Latics last summer.

The Manchester-born player represented England up to under-19 level.

Oldham will make no further comment on the incident during the investigation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media