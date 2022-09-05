Search

05 Sept 2022

On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident

On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 7:00 AM

Joey Barton was given a 12-match ban, six of which were suspended, by the Football Association on this day in 2008 following an attack on former Manchester City team-mate Ousmane Dabo.

Barton pleaded guilty to a charge of violent conduct from the FA and was hit with a £25,000 fine in addition to his lengthy suspension, with six of the matches suspended for two years.

The incident with Dabo had occurred in May of the previous year with Barton assaulting his former club colleague during a training-ground incident that left the French midfielder unconscious and with a detached retina.

Dabo released details of the fight to the media and requested that police press charges against his team-mate Barton, who was arrested and bailed before he was later charged with assault.

Barton was given a four-month suspended prison sentence, told to pay £3,000 in compensation to Dabo and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service.

The incident saw the Man City academy graduate suspended by his club and fined £100,000, which eventually resulted in him departing to sign for Newcastle.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media