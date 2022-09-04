Search

04 Sept 2022

Limerick jockey Wesley Joyce expected to leave hospital next week

Highly-rated Limerick apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

04 Sept 2022 8:04 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce is expected to be discharged from hospital this week after making 'significant progress' in his recovery from injuries sustained in a fall at the Galway Summer Festival in July.

Nineteen-year-old Moyross jockey Joyce was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event, when the horse stumbled at a road crossing and unseated him.

The fall caused serious injury to Joyce’s chest and he was treated on track before being transferred to an intensive care unit.

Dr Jennifer Pugh, senior medical officer for the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board, said via a statement on Twitter: “I am pleased to report that Wesley has made significant progress in his recovery from the injuries he sustained on the 28th July.

“Wesley suffered a number of complex injuries that included a vascular injury within his chest, damage to his larynx and also to his lungs, ribs and collarbone.

“He remains under the terrific care of the team at University Hospital Galway and is in good form. It is hoped Wesley will be discharged next week at which point he will commence his rehabilitation process.

“The incredible support from his family, racing colleagues, and wider public in recent weeks has been hugely uplifting and Wesley wishes to express his thanks to everyone for their support.

“Wesley and the IHRB continue to be thankful of the care Wesley received on track from the Order of Malta and Doctors on duty and the incredible team at University Hospital Galway.”

Local News

