04 Sept 2022

Wealdstone and Woking share the spoils

04 Sept 2022 3:05 PM

Wealdstone extended their unbeaten run in the Vanarama National League to five matches but had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Woking.

Max Kretzschmar’s first goal of the campaign put the hosts ahead but Woking quickly responded through Jermaine Anderson.

Wealdstone went ahead after 10 minutes when Kretzschmar slotted home from the penalty spot against his former club.

Anderson produced a stunner to level. He let fly from 25 yards and saw his shot arrow into the bottom corner to beat home goalkeeper Sam Howes in the 14th minute.

Despite chances for either side, it remained 1-1 at half-time and while Tarryn Allarakhia smashed an effort against the crossbar on the hour mark for the hosts, both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils.

