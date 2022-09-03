Search

03 Sept 2022

Edinburgh City thrash Airdrieonians as Dunfermline go top

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 7:31 PM

Edinburgh City stunned 10-man Airdrieonians 6-0 at Excelsior Stadium as Dunfermline took advantage to move clear at the top of cinch Scottish League One.

Airdrieonians had been looking to keep themselves ahead of the chasing pack and extend their unbeaten start to the new league season.

The Diamonds were on the back foot after defender Cammy Ballantyne was shown a straight red card in the 16th minute for deliberate handball on the line to block a goalbound effort.

Daniel Handling made no mistake from the penalty spot, with James Craigen adding a second on the stroke of half-time.

John Robertson made it 3-0 after 54 minutes and soon scored another on the hour.

Substitute Ryan Shanley chalked up a fifth with 20 minutes left, before Craigen completed the rout late on.

Dunfermline moved two points clear of Edinburgh after a 2-0 win at Queen of the South with first-half goals from Nikolay Todorov and Rhys Breen.

Montrose are third after they won 2-0 despite having forward Rory McAllister sent off at bottom club Peterhead, who suffered a fourth straight league defeat.

Matthew Wright put the Gable Endies in front before McAllister saw red following two quick cautions shortly ahead of the break.

Lewis Milne made sure off all three points when he slotted in a penalty with 15 minutes left.

Kelty Hearts picked up their first league win after beating Falkirk 2-0 as Joe Cardle and Scott McGill struck before half-time at New Central Park.

Alloa won 4-2 at Clyde to secure back-to-back league victories.

Bradley Rodden gave the visitors and early lead, with Jordan Allan levelling things up ahead of the break.

Conor Sammon and Kieran Offord struck to put Alloa in front, only for Steven Thicot to set up a tense final 10 minutes when he pulled one back, but an own goal from Clyde defender Brian McLean settled matters.

