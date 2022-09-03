Triple Time makes triumphant return at Haydock

Kevin Ryan could not hide his enthusiasm as Triple Time made a winning return to action following a year off the track in the Best Odds On The Betfair Exchange Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock.

Viewed as a 2000 Guineas prospect in the spring, he picked up a problem after a racecourse gallop which has kept him out of action until now.

With the race reduced to just four runners due to the quickening ground, Triple Time was sent off the 13-8 favourite but he oozed class.

Brought into contention smoothly by Andrea Atzeni, he only needed to be kept up to his work to win by a length and three-quarters to set himself up for a big autumn.

“To quicken up and go through the line like that, I couldn’t be happier. He’s very special, he’s got a lot of talent,” said Ryan.

"He returns with a vengeance!" Triple Time was last seen winning the Ascendant Stakes @haydockraces 364 days ago and makes a stunning comeback in the @Betfair-sponsored Superior Mile for @kevinryanracing and @Atzenijockey 👏 pic.twitter.com/bOvwxvDUh9 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 3, 2022

“I’ll have a chat with Sheikh Mohammed Obaid (owner) tomorrow, it was all about today, hopefully he comes home safe.

“The Grey Gatsby would be my best middle distance horse, he was a multiple Group One winner, but this is a very good horse, he’s a special talent.

“I was devastated when he went wrong before the Guineas, I thought he had a real chance. He actually did it on the track at Newmarket, he came back with a lameness after a great piece of work, a tiny stress fracture.

“We’ve given him loads of time but this was coming a bit quick, I’d have loved another gallop. He’s obviously very special to do that.

“We’ll have a look at the Group Two on Arc weekend (Prix Daniel Wildenstein) but I’ll chat to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid first. It’s all about next year.”